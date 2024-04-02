BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in March

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 29th total of 391,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 187,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

