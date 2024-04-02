Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Brooge Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.