aelf Hits Market Cap of $423.25 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $423.25 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,094,948 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

