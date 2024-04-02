Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AutoZone worth $87,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AZO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,170.04. The company had a trading volume of 100,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,937.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,713.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,089.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.