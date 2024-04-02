Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quanterix Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 336,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,529. The stock has a market cap of $830.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 144,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

