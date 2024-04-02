Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $16.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,512.51. 228,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,471. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,642.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,511.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,821.54.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

