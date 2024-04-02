BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 100,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in BHP Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.4 %

BHP Group stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. 3,128,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,976. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

