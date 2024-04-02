Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lessened by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises about 2.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Markel Group worth $125,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,046,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,438,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $5.58 on Tuesday, reaching $1,503.20. 31,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,478.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,448.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,272.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.