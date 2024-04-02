TIAA Trust National Association Sells 38 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $9.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,918. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.75. The firm has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

