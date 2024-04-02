Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.70. 61,256,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,650,938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

