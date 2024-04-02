Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 5,175 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $95,375.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TCX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

