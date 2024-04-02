Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $825,440.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00.

Shares of INSW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 392,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $13,907,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $13,924,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

