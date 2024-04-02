Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 2,648 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.9 %

WDC traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. 6,646,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,212. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $72.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

