Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Sells 6,163 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $9,730.80.
Shares of CTGO stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 42,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,242. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cormark assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
