Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Sells 6,163 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.

On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $9,730.80.

Shares of CTGO stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 42,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,242. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 576.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cormark assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

