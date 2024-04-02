Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells 21,700 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.36. 1,214,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,648. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.