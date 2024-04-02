Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells 81,635 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00.

Zuora Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 1,237,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,344,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,642,000 after buying an additional 602,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zuora by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zuora by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

