RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Sells $998,000.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $419,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RXST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 494,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,638. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $58.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 264,228 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

