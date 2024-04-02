Michael Bruen Sells 11,764 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $399,976.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $177,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $158,050.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 130,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,495. The stock has a market cap of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.19. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWMN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 569,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.