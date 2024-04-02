Planning Center Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.35. 6,550,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.13 billion, a PE ratio of 935.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
