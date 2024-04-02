Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Raises Dividend to $2.32 Per Share

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.3239 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $255.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $174.59 and a twelve month high of $264.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.