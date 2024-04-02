Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 96,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 118,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $180.18. 728,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

