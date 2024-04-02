Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.