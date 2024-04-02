Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $21.23.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
