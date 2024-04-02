Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. 1,468,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.09 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

