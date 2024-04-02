Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 183 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,803. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

