China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSWYY remained flat at C$25.39 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$22.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.58.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers Chinese medicines in the form of soft capsules, granules, and injections, as well as TCM formula granules in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory system disease, digestive system disease, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, orthopedics, pediatrics, nervous system, and other areas, as well as medication for strengthening the body.

