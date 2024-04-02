China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSWYY remained flat at C$25.39 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$22.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.58.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
