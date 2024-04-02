Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 8.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 975,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,836. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

