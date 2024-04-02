Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $71,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE PSX traded up $6.15 on Tuesday, hitting $169.49. 2,997,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

