Elmer Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ELMA)

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Elmer Bancorp Stock Performance
Elmer Bancorp stock remained flat at $19.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Elmer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
About Elmer Bancorp
