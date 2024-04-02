Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 30,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,548,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065,609. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $102.38 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,696,000. General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 166,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

