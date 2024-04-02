Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Invests $346,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,751. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

