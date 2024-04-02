Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) to Issue $0.41 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

GPIQ traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $46.89.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 1.92% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

