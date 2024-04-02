Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 80,031 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,031 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. 10,321,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086,398. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

