Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $40.64 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.00. 1,164,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.45. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

