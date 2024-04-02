Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 426 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.34. 928,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.56.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

