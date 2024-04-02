Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $541.62 million and approximately $30.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00027707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,500,851,658 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.