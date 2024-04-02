Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $38.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.47. 20,482,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,436. The company has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

