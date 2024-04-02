Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Decreases By 8.1%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 295,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Fathom Stock Down 1.0 %

FTHM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,594. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.97. Fathom has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fathom by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fathom by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

