Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,126,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,866,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 796,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 487,096 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FIAC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,353. Focus Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $11.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

