Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expands By 10.7%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 426.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 3.8 %

FBIZ stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 17,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,753. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.78.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.