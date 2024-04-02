Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Rises By 13.0%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,898. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.84 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 15.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FARO Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

