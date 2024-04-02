Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. 11,350,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

