Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Zimtu Capital Trading Down 11.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
