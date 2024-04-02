Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.75

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 13907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

