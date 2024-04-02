Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.22

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 40644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
