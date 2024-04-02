Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.95

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 21140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Sysmex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Sysmex had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sysmex Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

