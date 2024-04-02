XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.30

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 15696558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $26,047,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in XPeng by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

