Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 957 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

