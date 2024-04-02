Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,510. The stock has a market cap of $447.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.97 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.90.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

