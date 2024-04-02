Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,852 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. 8,142,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,675. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

