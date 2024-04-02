Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 27,493,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

